BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,365 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $56,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Alexander’s by 180.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $274.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a current ratio of 14.81. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.70 and a 12 month high of $308.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.89.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is presently 111.73%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.