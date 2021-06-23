BlackRock Inc. Sells 5,364 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 306,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $54,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASR opened at $177.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.04.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASR shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

