BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,008.57

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,008.57 ($26.24) and last traded at GBX 2,008.57 ($26.24), with a volume of 35684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,988 ($25.97).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,926.24. The company has a market cap of £970.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

