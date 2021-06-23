BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,008.57

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,008.57 ($26.24) and last traded at GBX 2,008.57 ($26.24), with a volume of 35684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,988 ($25.97).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.
The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,926.24. The company has a market cap of £970.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13.
About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).
