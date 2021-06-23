Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 434 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPM. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

