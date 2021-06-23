Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105,815 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.22% of MaxLinear worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MXL. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 24,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $881,556.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,948.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,592 shares of company stock worth $6,448,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

