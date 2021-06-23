Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,642,000 after acquiring an additional 232,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,765,000 after acquiring an additional 470,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,201,000 after acquiring an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

NYSE:IP opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.