Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,585 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,318 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in First Solar by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 53,811 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 32.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,015 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 25,148 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 193.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 43,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 28,672 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of First Solar by 63.0% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 742,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,808,000 after buying an additional 286,957 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of First Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 31,892 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,400.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $238,515.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $817,107. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.29. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

