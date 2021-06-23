Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Up to $25.57

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.57, but opened at $26.26. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 1,083 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLMN. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 632,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 51,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 70,256 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

