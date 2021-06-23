Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.120-1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-254.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.40 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.500-1.700 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of BCOR opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.92 million, a PE ratio of -1,741.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Blucora has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

