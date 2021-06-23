BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Loop Capital cut shares of BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

Shares of BlueCity stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43. BlueCity has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $35.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlueCity in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlueCity by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of BlueCity in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueCity in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlueCity in the fourth quarter worth about $5,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

