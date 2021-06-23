BMO Capital Markets Increases Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$5.50

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAV. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.86.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$4.38 on Monday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of C$1.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. The stock has a market cap of C$823.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

