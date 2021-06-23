BMO Capital Markets Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$39.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB set a C$35.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.44.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU stock opened at C$30.40 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.80 billion and a PE ratio of 1,688.89.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.