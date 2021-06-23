BMO Capital Markets Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$39.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.29% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB set a C$35.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.44.
SU stock opened at C$30.40 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.80 billion and a PE ratio of 1,688.89.
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
