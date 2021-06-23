BMO UK High Income Plc (LON:BHI) to Issue GBX 1.29 Dividend

BMO UK High Income Plc (LON:BHI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BHI traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 98.50 ($1.29). The stock had a trading volume of 14,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,075. The company has a market capitalization of £114.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. BMO UK High Income has a twelve month low of GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 99.85 ($1.30). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.14.
BMO UK High Income Company Profile
