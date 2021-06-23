BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 43.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in BayCom were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BayCom by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 46,530 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BayCom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BayCom by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BayCom by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

BCML opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. BayCom Corp has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $194.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). BayCom had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BayCom Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

