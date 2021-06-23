BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $2,684,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,172,000 after acquiring an additional 121,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BLFS stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.86, a PEG ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLFS. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $74,221.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $27,163.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,152,080.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

