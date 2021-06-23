BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mackinac Financial were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 66,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 37,043 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Mackinac Financial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MFNC opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.29.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

