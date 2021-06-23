BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 102.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 105,363 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 49,491 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.