BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $73,000 Position in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Norwood Financial were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Norwood Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Norwood Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.47.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Norwood Financial news, CFO William S. Lance sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $64,127.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,857.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra K. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,295 shares of company stock worth $134,837. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

