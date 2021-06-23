BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 11,402 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,402 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Accuray were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,374,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,647,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after acquiring an additional 814,053 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its position in Accuray by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,975,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Accuray in the first quarter valued at about $1,025,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accuray alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.21 million, a PE ratio of 110.53 and a beta of 1.88. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Accuray Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.