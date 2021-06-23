BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 151,235 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 151,235 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMC. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United Microelectronics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,446,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 7,858.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,219 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 599,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UMC. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.