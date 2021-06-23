Boenning Scattergood Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 18th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $44.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.71. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 22,379 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $704,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,191,000 after acquiring an additional 116,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

