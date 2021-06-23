Bonded Finance Tops One Day Volume of $106,301.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $106,301.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.57 or 0.00617174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00040496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00078474 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

BOND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

