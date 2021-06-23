Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boston Private Bancorp, through its subsidiaries offers a full range of banking, commercial and residential lending, and trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clientele with a commitment to exceptional service. In the city of Boston, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company offers a First Time Homebuyer program, and “soft second” mortgage financing. Under its Accessible Banking program, the Bank is an active provider of real estate financing for affordable housing, economic development, and small businesses. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

BPFH traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.78. 497,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,439. Boston Private Financial has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.86.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Private Financial news, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,056.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85. Insiders have sold 36,686 shares of company stock worth $554,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 185,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 45,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,038,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,725,000 after acquiring an additional 96,302 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 42,496 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

