Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Makes New $156,000 Investment in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,377,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,320,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,266,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,283,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,681,000.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

WFG opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.26. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFG. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.