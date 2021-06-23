Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 37,957 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 99.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,957 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $221.69 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $224.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

