Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 31.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,450 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 30.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 30.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BYD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,409. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.38. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BYD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

