Bp Plc Has $448,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 10.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,579,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in BorgWarner by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $380,224.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

