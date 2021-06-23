Bp Plc Lowers Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $108,051,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after buying an additional 380,486 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $24,732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,109,000 after buying an additional 279,556 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after buying an additional 271,141 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.21. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.