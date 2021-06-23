Bp Plc Sells 3,681 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 24.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Aramark were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 12.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Aramark by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 875,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,895,000 after buying an additional 71,695 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Aramark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aramark by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,486,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,164,000 after buying an additional 18,911 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -258.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

