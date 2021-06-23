Bp Plc Sells 5,543 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Bp Plc decreased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,180 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,769 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Juniper Networks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,424,000 after purchasing an additional 414,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,354,000 after purchasing an additional 956,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,879,000 after purchasing an additional 195,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Juniper Networks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 284,386 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNPR opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $155,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,563 shares of company stock worth $4,745,626. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

