Brett A. Wall Sells 115 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Brett A. Wall sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $14,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brett A. Wall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medtronic alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11.

MDT stock opened at $126.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $170.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.