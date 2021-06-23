Brian N. Schell Sells 10,020 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.00. The company had a trading volume of 250,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,992. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

