Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,453,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,761,000 after purchasing an additional 478,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,636,000 after purchasing an additional 451,126 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after buying an additional 197,648 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,422.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 142,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,005. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXR stock opened at $162.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.88 and a 12-month high of $164.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.