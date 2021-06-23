Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,645 Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

