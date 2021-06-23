Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,645 Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of HIBB stock opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
HIBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.
