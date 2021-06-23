Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $226,000 Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,226 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SunPower by 2,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $128,985.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,106 shares of company stock worth $3,033,812. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.09.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

