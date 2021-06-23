Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $211,000 in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. David Loasby raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. David Loasby now owns 532,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 299,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 132,289 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 90,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 48,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth $493,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 56,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,482,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,059.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 56,524 shares of company stock worth $8,529,472 in the last quarter.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.