Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 13,500 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,593 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 652.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 84,061 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 69.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 176,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 72,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

