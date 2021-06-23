British Land (LON:BLND) Given New GBX 600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLND. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 480 ($6.27).

BLND stock opened at GBX 516.80 ($6.75) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 516.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.79 billion and a PE ratio of -4.65. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 6.64 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. British Land’s payout ratio is currently -0.08%.

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score acquired 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48). Insiders have purchased 4,929 shares of company stock worth $2,552,990 in the last ninety days.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

