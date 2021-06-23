Broadwood Partners, L.P. Sells 30,543 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 30,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $4,544,492.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 13,236 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,019,681.24.

On Monday, June 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 21,895 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $3,235,862.05.

On Friday, June 11th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 2,275 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $334,538.75.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $148,409.04.

On Thursday, May 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 47,571 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $6,822,632.82.

On Monday, April 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $5,869,719.90.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $2,693,997.46.

STAA opened at $149.28 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.60. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 678.58 and a beta of 0.99.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STAA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.