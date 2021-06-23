Brokerages Anticipate Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Enbridge posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

NYSE ENB opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84. Enbridge has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $1,159,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 35.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 59,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

