Brokerages Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will announce sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.43 billion and the highest is $4.53 billion. Core-Mark reported sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year sales of $17.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CORE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Core-Mark stock opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $47.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Core-Mark by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Core-Mark by 18,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

