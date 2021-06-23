Brokerages Expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

In other Eargo news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $12,100,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $294,677.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 814,769 shares of company stock valued at $42,922,907.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eargo stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.27. 5,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,414. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.34. Eargo has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.58.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

