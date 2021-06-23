Brokerages Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Post $3.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will report earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the highest is $3.27. Lennar reported earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $13.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $13.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.48 to $15.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.46. 89,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.29. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

