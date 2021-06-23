Brokerages Expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.04 Million

Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will report sales of $192.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.80 million and the highest is $195.30 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $184.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $775.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $757.27 million to $796.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $880.04 million, with estimates ranging from $846.55 million to $894.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $457.81 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $468.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total transaction of $1,354,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,458,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in MarketAxess by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.