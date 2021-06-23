Brokerages Expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Model N posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of MODN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.04. 95,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,591. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Model N has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $201,601.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,087,766.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $40,423.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,167.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $952,690 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Model N by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

