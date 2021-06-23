Brokerages Expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). NuCana also posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NuCana.

Get NuCana alerts:

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.86) by ($2.14).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCNA shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuCana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NuCana by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,659,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 339,700 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NuCana by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,114,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 364,801 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NuCana by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 667,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NuCana by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NuCana by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCNA traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. 8,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,447. NuCana has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.42.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuCana (NCNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.