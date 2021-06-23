Brokerages Expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Post $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.25. PVH reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 792.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PVH from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

In related news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $984,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth $83,904,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth $865,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,062,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PVH by 376.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 374,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.04. 21,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,249. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

