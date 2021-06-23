Brokerages Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Tapestry reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 356%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPR opened at $42.30 on Friday. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

