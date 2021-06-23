Brokerages Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on XENE shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

XENE stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $748.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51.

In related news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

