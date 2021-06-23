Brokerages Set Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) PT at $343.33

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $343.33.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ABMD traded down $3.83 on Friday, reaching $323.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,017. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.51. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $234.39 and a twelve month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

